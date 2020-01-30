Left Menu
Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 30-01-2020 18:24 IST
China on Thursday said it is closely watching the report about one confirmed case of the Coronavirus in India, and assured cooperation to the Indian side in jointly strengthening the epidemic prevention and control. Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong said the mission has maintained close communication with the Indian government on the issue by briefing regularly on the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) development and China's efforts in preventing and controlling.

"The Chinese side pays close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by the novel Coronavirus in India, and will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen  the epidemic prevention  and control," Ji said. The Chinese statement came after a positive case of the deadly virus, originated in China's Wuhan, was reported in Kerala.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and health of every foreign national in China, including the Indian people, Ji said. "We are willing to continue to maintain close communication with the Indian side, provide necessary assistance and convenience to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, and address their legitimate concerns timely," he said.

"We also hope Indian side could continue to render understanding and support to China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control," Ji said. India has requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from worst-affected central Hubei province.

The nationwide death toll in China from the Coronavirus has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported on Thursday mainly from Hubei province, the Chinese government said, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections. China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the Coronavirus have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday.

