Kolkata Port Trust chairman says precautions taken against coronavirus

The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has taken safety precautions in the light of the spread of coronavirus beyond China and the foreign crews coming to the port are required to undergo thermal scanning. KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar said the KoPT has taken precautions against the virus and most of the vessels at KoPT are coming from ports like Singapore, Port Klang, Colombo and some other ports in South East Asia.

"It's not only vessels coming from China but crews travel across. We have checked 153 crews so far and no case of coronavirus has been detected." Abhijit Das, a medical officer at KoPT, said that multinational crew will be allowed only after completion of thermal scanning.

"Medical safety gears like gloves, masks and medical kits have also been arranged. The multinational crew will be allowed only after completion of thermal scanning and if such cases are detected, the patient will be referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital situated in Beliaghata," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

