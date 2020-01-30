Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited in Telangana

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday. So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outbreak in China where it has claimed 170 lives in the past weeks.

Of the nine people, who had returned from China, two are under observation in hospitals while the others are in their houses and being monitored by health officials, they said. "Till today (Thursday), we have taken the samples of 11. Two have already tested negative. As for the rest of the samples, we are awaiting the results," a health official told PTI here.

The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The official said the Centre has agreed to the request of the state to provide kits to conduct the tests at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here.

The kits were expected to reach the city either on Thursday night or on Friday morning. Against the backdrop of the first case in the country being reported from Kerala, state Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday told the authorities to keep everyone who comes to the state from China under observation and to supervise even if they were staying at home, sources said.

He directed the health administration to be fully prepared to provide treatment in isolation wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.