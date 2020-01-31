Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:40 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people. Here is what we know:

* There are more than 130 confirmed cases in 24 countries and regions outside mainland China, including Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, and the United States. * No deaths have been reported outside China.

* The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday. * The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission. Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea have also recorded similar transmissions, which suggest a greater potential for the virus to spread.

* Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs. * The U.S. State Department told Americans not to travel to China.

* Japan advised its citizens to put off non-urgent travel to China and brought forward special measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. * Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities.

* Countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started. * Russia said it would begin moving its citizens out of China via its Far Eastern region on Feb. 1, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, regional authorities said. Earlier on Friday, Russia reported its first two cases of the virus.

* A charter flight carrying 368 South Koreans from Wuhan landed in Seoul on Friday. The evacuees were taken to quarantine centers. * A plane carrying 83 British and 27 other foreign nationals left Wuhan, the British government said.

* Authorities in Myanmar turned back a China Southern flight from Guangzhou with almost everyone on board after one of the passengers was found with flu symptoms similar to the coronavirus, a government spokesman said. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejected calls from a medical unit to close the border with mainland China to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

* China's aviation authority sent two flights to bring back its tourists stranded in Thailand and Malaysia. * China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported.

* The Chinese Football Association said it would postpone domestic games in 2020. * The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March have been postponed until 2021.

* The coronavirus should have little impact on the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said. * China's capital Beijing said that companies in the province will postpone reopening until Feb. 10 in order to help prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, government newspaper Beijing Daily reported.

* Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

Three labourers dead as tanker hits tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said. The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Hi...

Countries tighten China travel curbs as official admits mishandling virus

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Countries expanded restrictions on travellers from China over a deadly virus epidemic Friday as an official admitted that a botched response worsened an outbreak that has grown into a global health emergency. At least 21...

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The Crown, the shows creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020