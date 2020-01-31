Swedish health authority says woman is confirmed to have coronavirus

Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Friday that a woman had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at a hospital in southern Sweden.

"It is a woman who visited the Wuhan area in China and experienced cough symptoms after arriving in Sweden," the agency said in a statement. "She is not gravely ill," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.