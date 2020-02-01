FDA approves Aimmune's peanut allergy drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc's drug to reduce, and potentially eliminate, allergic reactions to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17. The treatment, called AR101 and to be sold under the brand name Palforzia, was designed to gradually reduce sensitivity to peanuts by exposing patients to a highly refined version of peanut flour over the course of several months.
The drug comes with a boxed warning, FDA's harshest type of warning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Food and Drug Administration