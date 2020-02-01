Amid Coronavirus outbreak in China, MBBS student returns home to Saharanpur

Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, a third-year MBBS student studying in Beijing has returned to his hometown in Saharanpur, much to his family's relief. "I was very pleased to see him when he arrived home. We were eagerly waiting for him," Asha Singh, mother of the MBBS student told ANI.

The student named, Navdeep Singh, returned to India on 27 January, as the deadly virus continues to affect different provinces of China. "I was planning to stay there but our tutors asked us to go back to our home town. I have my leave till 14 February. Let's see if the situation improves," he said.

Talking about Navdeep's health status, his mother, Asha said, "He first got his health checkup done a day before leaving China and second time after he arrived in Delhi." Meanwhile, 220 of the 324 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan were sent to the Army quarantine facility at Manesar on Saturday, while the remaining 104 were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed Chhawla Camp in the national capital for medical observation, the Health Ministry said.

The virus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed as many as 259 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world. (ANI)

