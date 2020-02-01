Minor fire in building at AIIMS

A minor fire broke out at a building in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) premises here on Saturday, officials said. However, no loss of life or damage to the property was reported, the hospital said in a statement.

"Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze is under control," a Delhi Fire Service official said. The hospital said around 5 pm there was a small fire in a laboratory on the ground floor of the AIIMS Cardio-Neuro Centre.

"As a precautionary measure, the patients were temporarily shifted. The patients are being shifted back to their respective wards," it said.

