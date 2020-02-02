Test results negative for two suspected cases of coronavirus in Jaipur

The test results for two persons in Jaipur who were suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have returned negative, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, told ANI here on Sunday. The official said that the suspected patients, a man and a woman, were shifted to the isolation ward in SMS Hospital oN Saturday. The two were on the same flight from China which had brought back Indians from Wuhan, including a confirmed patient of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the second case of novel coronavirus in India was reported again from Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday adding that the patient was being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha medical college. Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China.

Several countries including India have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis. Earlier today, India evacuated 323 Indian nationals and seven Maldives citizens, from Wuhan in China in a special Air India flight. Earlier 324 Indians had been evacuated on Saturday too from Wuhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

