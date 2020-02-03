Left Menu
Development News Edition

Risk of heart disease increases as women move through menopause: Study

A recent study has shown that the risk of heart disease grows as women move through menopause, as it is a critical time for a change in cardiovascular health.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pennsylvania
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:44 IST
Risk of heart disease increases as women move through menopause: Study
Heart disease risk grows as women move through menopause.. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study has shown that the risk of heart disease grows as women move through menopause, as it is a critical time for a change in cardiovascular health. According to the research team, led by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, the findings add to growing evidence that menopause underscores the importance of women and their doctors focusing on heart health during the menopausal transition.

Samar R El Khoudary, a senior author of the study, said: "Midlife is not just a period where women have hot flashes and experience other menopausal symptoms. It's a time when their cardiovascular disease risk is increasing as we see significant changes in multiple clinical measures of their physical health." El Khoudary and her team used a subset of data from SWAN Heart, an ancillary study that enrolled women from Pittsburgh and Chicago between 2001 and 2003 and included two examinations of early markers of cardiovascular health over time. Ultimately, 339 women were included in this study -- 36 per cent black and the rest white.

The study focused on how arterial stiffness changes as women transition through menopause. Arterial stiffness refers to the elasticity of arteries and is measured by looking at how fast blood flows through arteries. Stiffer arteries can lead to dysfunction in how well the heart pumps and moves blood, and damage to the heart, kidneys and other organs. The researchers tracked the women through SWAN for up to 12.5 years, or until they reached menopause, allowing them to confidently anchor the arterial stiffness measure to the menopausal transition.

On average, as women went through menopause, their arterial stiffness increased by about 0.9 per cent up to one year before their last menstrual period to about 7.5 per cent within one year before and after their last period, a considerable acceleration. The black women in the study experienced greater increases in arterial stiffness earlier in the transition than white women, more than a year before menopause. The findings held after adjusting for numerous factors that could affect heart health, including waist circumference, blood pressure, lipids, smoking status, physical activity levels, and financial stress.

A lead author Saad Samargandy said: "Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN) is a unique source of data on changes in women's health over several decades, and this is the latest in a long line of research by our team and others that indicate the menopausal transition is a very important time for heart health." "While there are limitations to our study, including that a sizeable minority of the women had their arterial stiffness measured at only one-time point, we were still able to see that major changes to cardiovascular disease risk happen around menopause," he added.

The study follows several others that link the menopausal transition to the accumulation of heart fat, changes in cholesterol, inflammation and coronary artery calcification, among other heart disease risk factors. "Our study is not able to tell us why we're seeing these changes during the menopausal transition," El Khoudary said. "But we speculate that the dramatic hormonal changes accompanying menopause might play a role by increasing inflammation and affecting vascular fat deposition, a hypothesis that we would like to test in future studies."

Clinical trials will be needed to test if lifestyle interventions, such as changes to diet or physical activity; medications, such as statins or hormone replacement therapy; or even increased screening and tracking of measures of heart health could be beneficial as women go through menopause, she said. "But we can say, right now, that women should be made aware that their cardiovascular health is likely to worsen as they go through menopause," El Khoudary said. "Therefore, frequent monitoring of cardiovascular risk factors may be prudent, particularly in black women who are at even greater risk earlier in the menopausal transition." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations - Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Abde...

Employees protest against Centre's move to sell equity shares of LIC

Several employees of Life Insurance Corporation LIC staged a protest outside their office here on Monday against the governments decision to sell a part of its holding by initial public offering IPO. They have also announced a one-hour prot...

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020