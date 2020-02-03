Left Menu
Development News Edition

New deep learning model identifies sleep stages

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have developed a new deep learning model that can identify sleep stages as accurately as an experienced physician.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 23:28 IST
New deep learning model identifies sleep stages
The identification of sleep stages is essential in the diagnostics of sleep disorders.. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have developed a new deep learning model that can identify sleep stages as accurately as an experienced physician. Sleep is manually classified into five stages, which are wake, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and three stages of non-REM sleep.

The study published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics opened up new avenues for the diagnostics and treatment of sleep disorders including obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). OSA is a nocturnal breathing disorder that causes a major burden on public health care systems and national economies.

It is estimated that up to one billion people worldwide suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea, and the number is expected to grow due to population ageing and increased prevalence of obesity. When untreated, OSA increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, among other severe health consequences.

Manual scoring of sleep stages is time-consuming, subjective and costly. To overcome these challenges researchers used polysomnographic recording data from healthy individuals and individuals with suspected OSA to develop an accurate deep learning model for automatic classification of sleep stages. In addition, the team wanted to find out how the severity of OSA affects classification accuracy.

Among healthy individuals, the model was able to identify sleep stages with an 83.7 per cent accuracy when using a single frontal electroencephalography channel (EEG), and with an 83.9 pc accuracy when supplemented with electrooculogram (EOG). In patients with suspected OSA, the model achieved accuracies of 82.9 pc (single EEG channel) and 83.8 pc (EEG and EOG channels). The single-channel accuracies ranged from 84.5 pc for individuals without OSA to 76.5 pc for severe OSA patients. The accuracies achieved by the model are equivalent to the correspondence between experienced physicians performing manual sleep scoring. However, the model has the benefit of being systematic and always following the same protocol, and conducting the scoring in a matter of seconds.

According to the researchers, deep learning enables automatic sleep staging for suspected OSA patients with high accuracy. The Sleep Technology and Analytics Group, STAG, at the University of Eastern Finland solves sleep diagnostics challenges by using a variety of different approaches. The methods developed by the group are based on wearable, non-intrusive sensors, better diagnostic parameters and modern computational solutions that are based on artificial intelligence.

The new methods developed by the group are expected to significantly improve OSA severity assessment, promote individualized treatment planning and a more reliable prediction of OSA-related daytime symptoms and comorbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Three men arrested for killing their rival, setting him afire

Three men were arrested on Monday for killing their 25-year-old rival and setting the body on fire here, police said. Monesh Bhagwat Thakre, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Pardi, went missing in 2019, they said.Additional Commissioner of Polic...

UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trumps son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administrations new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday....

Without new Falcons deal, OLB Beasley becoming free agent

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the team announced Monday it will not pursue contract negotiations with him. As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, wed like to thank Vic for...

Chinese citizens turn to virus tracker apps to avoid infected neighborhoods

Chinese citizens are using mapping programs and travel trackers in a bid to avoid neighborhoods with infections of the coronavirus and to better prepare for the dangers they face. Both data mapping company QuantUrban and a third-party WeCha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020