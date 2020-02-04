Left Menu
8 people admitted for suspected coronavirus in Cuttack, samples of 5 found negative

Eight people suspected with coronavirus have been admitted in hospitals in Cuttack out of which five samples were found negative.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Eight people suspected with coronavirus have been admitted in hospitals in Cuttack out of which five samples were found negative. Director, Health and Technical, Dr CBK Mohanty, said, "Eight persons suspected with coronavirus have been admitted in hospitals out of which five samples were found negative. A medical student of Kandhamal was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and was found negative."

"One married woman and a medical student of China have been admitted to the isolation ward of SCB Medical College in Cuttack. Her husband has also been kept in observation," Mohanty said. In Maharashtra, a total of 8,878 people coming from affected countries of coronavirus were screened at Mumbai International Airport till recently. 104 of them belonged to Maharashtra among which 21 had symptoms similar to coronavirus.

Samples of 18 out of 21 have been tested negative till now while the results of the remaining three are awaited. 15 out of 21 have also been discharged from the hospital. In Karnataka, as per the statement by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services State Surveillance Unit, 51 travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 46 are under home isolation. Four passengers have left India and one is admitted to a selected isolation hospital.

Till date, 44 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for testing out of which results of 29 samples came as negative. 104 Arayogya Sahavavani (call centre) has reserved two seats for receiving calls and guidance. Till today, 312 calls has been received. (ANI)

