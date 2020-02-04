Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Korean woman tests positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:59 IST
S. Korean woman tests positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A South Korean woman has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Thailand, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, the first foreign tourist reported to have been infected after a visit to the southeast Asian nation. The 42-year-old, identified only as Patient 16, flew back to South Korea on Jan. 19 after traveling in Thailand, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Treated since developing chills and other symptoms from Jan 25, she did not improve until Sunday, the KCDC added, and was confirmed positive on Tuesday, following checks at Chonnam National University Hospital. The statement did not explicitly rule out a visit to China, however.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Not looking at NZ ODIs as preparation for T20 World Cup, IPL right platform for it: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that his team is not looking to strengthen its T20 World Cup preparations in the ODI series against New Zealand as the upcoming IPL is the right platform for it. However, head coach Ravi Shastri had...

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh.

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh....

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

Macau, Feb 4 AFP Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed it...

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from supplier's mine in Odisha

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL said on Tuesday it has started transportation of its already processed and royalty paid iron ore from Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd SMPL in district Keonjhar of Odisha after the Supreme Courts order issued last week. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020