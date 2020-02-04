Children found in intoxicated state in Ghaziabad, PS in-charge to be prosecuted

After school children were found in an intoxicated state due to the consumption of drugs, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said that action will be taken against the concerned station in-charge of the area.

Pandey is one of the officials who initiated a campaign called 'Nasha-Nasha' to curb the drug menace in the city. Under this campaign, children who are found addicted to drugs are sent to the rehabilitation centre by the officials.

A committee was also formed to conduct checking in 237 schools in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.