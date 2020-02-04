Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't compromise patients' interest while privatising

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:19 IST
Won't compromise patients' interest while privatising

The government will not compromise the interest of patients while handing over district government hospitals to private medical colleges through public-private partnership (PPP) mode, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Such experiments have successfully been implemented in the last 25 years and even government think-tank Niti Aayog has taken note of this and come out with draft guidelines, he said during the Question Hour.

The Minister asserted that the step is permitted under Sector 2(5) of the Medical Council of India (MCI) Act 1999 and made it clear that it is not being done to promote the private sector. Responding to a supplementary query, the Health Minister said: "We will offer district hospitals to the private sector without compromising the interest of patients." A private sector can have medical colleges but cannot have hospitals with patients. The government has many district hospitals with patients. The private sector has money to run the hospitals, he said.

After seeing the successful cases, the Niti Aayog also deliberated on the issue and has come out with draft norms and plans to link existing private medial colleges with functional district hospitals through the viability gap funding which was announced in the Budget 2020-21 for aspirational districts, he added. The Minister also disagreed with CPI member's view that the entry of private sector in medical education was eroding the quality of education.

"Some of the best medical colleges in the country are of international repute and providing better services," he added. The government said the Clause 2(5) of the MCIs Establishment of Medical College Regulations, 1999, prescribes that the appropriate government may allow utilisation of facilities of a hospital owned and managed by it for establishing a medical college by a person/agency /trust/society/company by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding for this purpose.

The Minister said that the hospital to be transferred would be of minimum 300 beds with necessary infrastructural facilities capable of being developed into teaching institution for the proposed medical college. Responding to a separate query on dialysis for poor patients, the Health Minister said dialysis services are provided at district hospitals for management of chronic kidney diseases under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

Dialysis services under PMNDP are provided free of cost to Below Poverty Line (BPL) patients. In Andhra Pradesh, the programme has been implemented in all 13 districts with 35 centres, he said. As per central government norms, there is no provision of pension for BPL dialysis patients. However, Andhra Pradesh government has informed that the state government is paying monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to BPL dialysis patients, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

18-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to stillborn baby

An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man on false promises of marriage, has given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered and an investigatio...

First cadaver kidney transplantation in Odisha performed

Doctors of a state-run hospital in Cuttack performed Odishas first cadaver kidney transplantation on a 31-year-old person on Tuesday, officials said. The kidney of 26-year-old donor Priyankarani Patra was transplanted on Khirod Sahoo after...

Indian-origin financier suspended for stealing canteen food: Report

An Indian-origin bond trader working with Citigroup in London has reportedly been suspended from his high-flying job over allegations of stealing food from the staff canteen at the office. Paras Shah is accused of taking food without paying...

Somalia and UN call for humanitarian assistance to tackle food insecurity

Somalias federal authorities and the United Nations UN are calling for urgent humanitarian assistance to avert an acute food insecurity situation that could threaten millions of people.The call was made during the launch of the post-Deyr Oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020