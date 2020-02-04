Left Menu
Two more admitted in Hyderabad hospital over suspected coronavirus symptoms

Two more people suspected with coronavirus have been admitted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, said the doctors on Tuesday.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:07 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Two more people suspected with coronavirus have been admitted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, said the doctors on Tuesday. "Till now the state-run Fever Hospital has admitted 19 cases and yesterday two more people were admitted. All the 21 suspected cases of coronavirus have a history of visiting China," Dr. Shankar, Superintendent, Fever Hospital and Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine told ANI.

The doctor said the two suspected people with coronavirus are being subjected for the required tests and till now there have been no positive cases. "19 suspected coronavirus cases have been tested negative from Pune lab. The two suspected cases which were admitted yesterday, one person is having the symptoms of coronavirus and the other is suffering from mild fever. The two suspected samples are being sent today for tests. Till now no one has reported positive for the virus," he added.

The doctor said the Telangana Health Department has issued advice to all the health officials and hospitals have been kept on alert. In addition, three isolation wards with over 100 beds have been set up in Fever Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital in the state.

"We can get the report in just six to eight hours now. We are taking samples for tests irrespective of symptoms. The suspects are being kept in isolation for 14 days and are under observation," the doctor added. (ANI)

