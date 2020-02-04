Saudi Arabia reports H5N8 bird flu on farm - OIE

Saudi Arabia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday. The outbreak, which occurred in the central Sudair region, killed 22,700 birds, the OIE said, citing a report from the Saudi agriculture ministry.

The other 385,300 birds in the flock were slaughtered, it said. The case was the first outbreak of the H5N8 virus in Saudi Arabia since July 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

