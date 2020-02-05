China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage - state media

China's efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

The government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus related rumor-mongering, Xi said. Xi also said the government would ensure donated goods would be fully used in virus controls.

