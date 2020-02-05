Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Chest X-ray scan features that may help diagnose coronavirus revealed'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:59 IST
'Chest X-ray scan features that may help diagnose coronavirus revealed'

In a first, researchers have described the chest X-ray scan features that may aid in the early detection and diagnosis of the novel Chinese coronavirus which has so far killed nearly 500 people in China. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus that has been temporarily named, the "novel coronavirus" (2019-nCoV) causes respiratory illness resembling viral pneumonia, resulting in fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The current study, published in the journal Radiology, characterised the key X-ray imaging findings in chest CT scans in a group of 21 patients infected with 2019-nCoV in China. The patients consisted of 13 men and 8 women ranging in age from 29 to 77 years old, with a mean age of 51.2 years.

According to the researchers, including those from the Mount Sinai Health System in the US, the initial CT scans of the patients were evaluated for several chest features. These included the presence of partial filling of air spaces in the lungs, liquid deposition in air sacks, and the number of lung lobes affected by these discrepancies.

The researchers also assessed the chest scan images for the presence of nodules, liquid discharge, abnormal lymph node size, and underlying diseases like fibrosis. According to the study, the 2019-nCoV typically manifests on CT scans which show air sack liquid deposition, and filling up of the air spaces.

However, they cautioned that the absence of abnormal CT findings upon initial examination does not rule out the presence of 2019-nCoV. "Our patient population is unique from other published series on the Wuhan coronavirus in that three of our patients had normal initial chest CTs," said Michael Chung, study co-author from Mount Sinai Health System.

"One of these patients progressed three days later and developed a solitary nodular ground-glass lesion in the right lower lobe, indicating this pattern may represent the very first radiologically visible manifestation of disease in some patients infected with Wuhan coronavirus," he added. A second patient, Chung said, had a normal follow-up chest CT four days after her initial normal imaging exam.

"This suggests that chest CT lacks complete sensitivity and does not have a perfect negative predictive value. We can't rely on CT alone to fully exclude presence of the virus," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana post seven-wicket win over Assam in Ranji Trophy

Skipper Harshal Patel starred with four wickets in each innings as Haryana posted a seven-wicket win over Assam on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Wednesday. Trailing by 101 runs, Assam made 197 in 56.5 overs in t...

How nuclear war may harm ocean life decoded

A nuclear conflict could worsen the impact of ocean acidification on corals, oysters and other shelled marine animals, according to a study which simulated a range of hypothetical wars, including one between India and Pakistan. The study, p...

Death toll rises to 21 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

Istanbul, Feb 5 AFP At least 21 people were killed Wednesday in an avalanche in eastern Turkey during a search and rescue mission after a similar incident the day before, local officials said.The bodies of nine civilians, eight gendarmerie ...

RBI will have to do heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates: HDFC Bank

The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates, the countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020