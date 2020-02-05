5 persons kept under observation in Haryana test negative for coronavirus

Five people kept under observation for suspected symptoms of coronavirus in Haryana have tested negative for the infection, state health department officials said on Wednesday. The test reports of another two are awaited, they said.

These five are among 133 people from Haryana who had recently travelled to China and are under observation even though they have been found to be asymptomatic, the officials said. The majority of these belong to Hisar, Sirsa, Karnal and Yamunanagar districts, they added.

According to the officials, Haryana has strengthened surveillance and control measures. Health posts have been established at major toll plazas on highways in the state to generate awareness about coronavirus. A total of 151 isolation wards, including 54 in government hospitals, with 685 beds have been identified.

PGIMS, Rohtak has been designated as a tertiary care centre for treatment of critical patients. The state is publicising activities being conducted for active surveillance of coronavirus with all dos and don'ts. Pamphlets are being distributed by health workers to generate awareness and health talks are being organised in schools and colleges, an official said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people are advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the government, he said. People should cover their nose and mouth with a handkerchief or towel while sneezing or coughing and wash hands frequently with soap, he added.

