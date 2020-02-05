UP health department keeping close tabs on 704 returnees from coronavirus affected countries

Uttar Pradesh health authorities are monitoring over 700 people who have returned to the state from coronavirus affected countries. Till date, 704 travellers from affected countries have been identified and tracked by the health department's district surveillance units, a senior health official told PTI.

However, there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. According to the health department, as many as 553 people who have come back from China were under observation till Wednesday.

The samples of 12 new travellers were collected by authorities on Wednesday. These include three from Meerut, two each from Bareilly and GB Nagar, one each from Balrampur, Pilibhit, Agra and Lucknow districts and all samples have been sent to King Geroge's Medical University in Lucknow, he said.

In Balrampur district, a 28-year-old medical student who had recently come back from China has been kept in isolation at a government hospital there. A 24-hour control room has been set up at all district headquarters with a toll-free helpline number 1800-180-5145 at the state headquarters as well.

As many as 820 isolation beds have been reserved across the state for travellers who are returning from China, the official said. All medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh have also been asked to be in a state of readiness.

The health department said 466 travellers have been screened at airports till now and 2,02,097 persons have been examined at border checkposts so far. The coronavirus outbreak has affected 24 countries and India has confirmed three cases from Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

