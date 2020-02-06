Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Ten more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus -NHK

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 06:24 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 05:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ten more people on a cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, tested positive for coronavirus, NHK said on Thursday, citing the health ministry.

About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantined on the cruise ship after 10 people initially were confirmed positive with the virus and moved out to medical facilities. If the new infections are confirmed, that would bring the total number of coronavirus patients in Japan to 45.

The ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man tested positive for the virus after disembarking the ship late last month. Passengers on Carnival's Diamond Princess, which arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day round trip, face another two weeks on the ship off Yokohama port near Tokyo.

They and their relatives took to social media to detail their predicament and situations on the cruise ship. A passenger using the handle @daxa_tw tweeted early Thursday morning that crew members handed out medication refill request forms for those in need of medicines.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the coronavirus outbreak, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Feb. 5, bringing the total to 28,018.

