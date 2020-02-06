Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 08:12 IST
WRAPUP 2-China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan
Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, reported 70 new deaths on Wednesday and 2,987 new confirmed cases - more than 80% of the total reported by Chinese authorities. The other fatalities were in Tianjin city, the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and Guizhou province in the southwest. Hubei province in central China has been in virtual lockdown for nearly two weeks, with its train stations and airports shut and its roads sealed off. The flu-like virus was first identified in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan and is believed to have originated at a seafood market in the city.

There have been two deaths outside mainland China - in the Philippines and Hong Kong - both involving people who had been to Wuhan where more than 400 people have died. Hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from Wuhan and placed in quarantine centres around the world, and thousands of passengers and crew were in lockdown on two cruise ships in Asian waters.

Ten more people on a cruise liner in the Japanese port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, tested positive for the coronavirus, the Japanese health ministry said, bringing the total number of cases on board to 20. About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantined on the ship after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who travelled on it late last month tested positive.

"We are hopeful that the U.S. government will be sending transport for the Americans on board," Gay Courter, a 75-year-old American novelist aboard the ship, told Reuters. "It's better for us to travel while healthy and also if we get sick to be treated in American hospitals."

In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board had tested positive earlier. In the United States, another 350 American evacuees from Wuhan were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California, bringing to nearly 400 the number of people subject to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) first public health quarantine in 50 years.

"We are in a critical time period in the international spread of the virus, and this action is necessary to try to prevent the spread here," said Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases. More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China and several countries, including the United States, have banned entry to anyone who has been in China over the previous two weeks.

Hong Kong said all visitors from mainland China would be quarantined for two weeks, while Taiwan extended a ban on entry to foreigners who had been to mainland China in the past 14 days to include those from Hong Kong and Macau as well.

SEARCH FOR A TREATMENT

Hundreds of experts will gather in Geneva next week, on Feb. 11-12, in an attempt to find a way to fight back against the outbreak by speeding research into drugs and vaccines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. A multinational WHO-led team would go to China "very soon", it added. Asked about reports of "drug breakthroughs", WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said: "There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV (virus)."

While most people infected with the virus recover quickly with only mild symptoms, the virus can lead to pneumonia and other severe respiratory illnesses. It is still too early to know what its death rate will be, since there are likely to be many cases of milder disease going undetected. China's National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Feb. 5, bringing the total to 28,018. It was the first day in over a week since testing rates stabilised that new daily cases in China have gone down.

There were 258 cases reported in 31 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements. China has bristled at some international measures to shut off borders to Chinese travellers.

"The Chinese people are using all their strength to fight the epidemic and we are fully confident and capable of winning the battle of epidemic prevention and control," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said, according to a ministry statement.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Many analysts cut their growth outlook for the Chinese economy as the epidemic spread, but global markets have stabilised in recent days on central bank stimulus measures and media reports of "breakthrough" drugs. Asian stocks edged up on Thursday after European stocks jumped sharply, U.S. Treasury yields rose and U.S. stock index futures surged.

Fitch Ratings said a shock to China's services sector and industrial output similar in scale to that from SARS - another coronavirus originating from China that killed almost 800 people in a pandemic in 2002-2003 - would cut its first-quarter economic growth to around 4% year-on-year, from 6% in the last quarter. Nearly $700 billion was wiped off mainland Chinese stocks on Monday with many factories shut, cities cut off and travel links constricted, fuelling worries about global supply chains.

China's major trading partners are also worried about the impact on their economies, particularly sectors such as tourism and education. Top U.S. officials have said the benefits of a new Phase 1 trade deal with China could be delayed as a result of the virus, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said the economic fallout on Australia was likely to be "significant".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins beat Blackhawks in OT to extend win streak

Charlie McAvoy scored at 119 of overtime, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots to lift the visiting Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for Bostons fifth consecutive win. Moments after a Chicago power pl...

Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

Jose Mourinho admitted Tottenham got lucky after Son Heung-mins late penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton in FA Cup fourth-round replay. Mourinhos side were 12 minutes away from being knocked out after squandering the firs...

Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

Milan, Feb 6 AFP Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat...

Writers from Russia to attend three-day Kolkata literary meet

With Russia being the focus country of the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair, four eminent writer-poets from the nation will be here to take part in a three-day literary meet, beginning on Thursday. Eminent Russian author and book critic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020