Left Menu
Development News Edition

Higher the dose, more the relief: It's all a myth says study

According to a recent study conducted over higher dose intake of opioid, it has been observed that such measures are not effective in reducing pain.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:22 IST
Higher the dose, more the relief: It's all a myth says study
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to a recent study conducted over higher dose intake of opioid, it has been observed that such measures are not effective in reducing pain. The researchers' team from Central Arkansas and Minneapolis VA health care systems and three universities suggest after studying available data that patients who got their opioid dosage increased were not helped by the higher dosage compared to those who continued with earlier dosage.

The Veterans Affairs study looked at prescribing data of more than 50,000 VA patients taking opioids. The findings led the study authors to warn, "Clinicians should exercise extreme caution when embarking on a path of increasing opioid doses to manage non-cancer pain." The results were published in the January 9, issue of the journal 'Pain'.

A companion study by the same team that appeared online on January 15, in addition, confirmed the increased risk of side effects from higher doses. Lead author Dr. Corey Hayes in a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences report said, "You don't see the benefit, but you do see the risk. Our overall message is when you're thinking about increasing the dose, you need to realize the risk it brings, too."

Opioid medications relieve pain. They reduce the intensity of pain signals in the brain and affect areas of the brain controlling emotion, which diminishes the effects of pain stimuli. While opioids can help manage pain when taken correctly, they have a high risk of abuse and addiction. Patients often receive increased doses of opioid medication because their pain may not be well-controlled on lower doses. People can also develop a tolerance to opioids over time, meaning a higher dose is needed to get the same effects. In these cases, prescribers must weigh the risks and rewards of escalating a patient's opioid dose.

Moreover, higher opioid doses can lead to a variety of side effects, such as constipation, dizziness, increased sensitivity to pain, and increased risk of substance use disorder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Film director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC seeking police protection

Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie Darbar.Reportedly, the movie directed by Murgadoss was pro...

China troubled at UK PM Johnson's silence over coronavirus - BBC

China expressed concern to Boris Johnsons father that the British prime minister had not sent a personal message of support to Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reported. The prime ministers father, Stanley Johnson, met Chinese...

BJP has completely forgotten about unauthorised colonies, is misleading people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP has completely forgotten about unauthorised colonies, is misleading people of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal....

High speed train derails in Italy; driver reported killed

A high-speed train derailed near the northern Italian city of Lodi on Thursday, interrupting traffic on the line between Milan and Bologna, police said.The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted rescue workers as saying the driver had been ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020