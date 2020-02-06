Man caught impersonating as doctor in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

A person who was caught roaming in the state-run Gandhi Hospital posing as a doctor was handed over to police, said Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education. Reddy informed that state-run Gandhi Hospital management has caught a person impersonating as a doctor in the hospital. He was holding a World Health Organisation (WHO) batch.

"Hospital management has caught a person who was roaming in the hospital posing as a doctor. He was having a WHO batch," Reddy, Director Medical Education said. "The man was handed over to local police. His motto and why he was posing as a doctor in the Gandhi Hospital and how did he get the World Health Organisation batch is yet to be verified," he added. (ANI)

