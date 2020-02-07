Left Menu
Study reveals half of lupus rashes harbour high levels of bacterial infections
Lupus is a long-term autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. Scientists have found one side effect of lupus, that it could also make patients more vulnerable to a skin infection, or spreading the infection to others. The study was published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

Researchers found that 50 per cent of skin rashes in patients with lupus contained an abnormally high presence of a common bacteria responsible for skin infections: Staphylococcus aureus, or more commonly known as staph. According to J. Michelle Kahlenberg, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of rheumatology at Michigan Medicine and senior author of the paper, "Fifty per cent of the patients we investigated were colonized by staph, which means the person with the rash is a carrier for the bacteria and can spread it to others."

"In addition, we identified that a protein in the skin of patients with lupus, called interferon, increases the stickiness of staph aureus to their skin." Kahlenberg had already done previous studies into interferons of the skin of patients with lupus.

"Because our previous work has shown the importance of interferons for sensitivity to sunlight and inflammation in lupus, we then wanted to study whether the interferons and staph were linked," she says. Kahlenberg notes that while skin rashes are a common side effect of lupus, she and her team were surprised by the abnormally high presence of staph colonisation on the rashes.

"Using a University of Michigan lupus cohort, we found that patients with lupus had staph colonisation on their skin at a rate higher than that reported in healthy adults - 40 per cent compared to 30 per cent," Kahlenberg says. "And when the patients with lupus had active skin rashes or lesions, that rate increased to 50 per cent." Kahlenberg says the focus on staph bacteria began because it's a leading cause of infection in patients with lupus.

"Others have shown it may be associated with disease flares and development of lupus nephritis, or inflammation of the kidney in patients with lupus," Kahlenberg says. She is currently enrolling patients in a clinical trial that is testing whether topical antibiotics can decrease inflammation and rashes in the skin of patients with lupus.

"This is important because if true, the addition of topical antibiotics may be a simple way to improve treatment response in lupus skin and reduce the ability for those rashes to be colonized by staph," Kahlenberg says. (ANI)

