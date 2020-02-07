Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compound in cabbage, cauliflower may help fight fatty liver disease: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:30 IST
Compound in cabbage, cauliflower may help fight fatty liver disease: Study
Image Credit: Pixabay

A natural compound found in widely consumed vegetables such as cabbage, kale, and cauliflower may help treat fatty liver disease, a study claims. The study, published in the journal Hepatology, demonstrates how non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can be controlled by indole, a natural compound found in gut bacteria, and in cruciferous vegetables.

It also addresses how this natural compound may lead to new treatments or preventive measures for NAFLD, the researchers said. "We believe healthy foods with high capacity for indole production are essential for preventing NAFLD, and are beneficial for improving the health of those with it," said Chaodong Wu from Texas A&M AgriLife Research in the US.

"This is another example where altering the diet can help prevent or treat disease and improve the well-being of the individual," Wu said. NAFLD occurs when the liver becomes "marbled" with fat, sometimes due to unhealthy nutrition, such as excessive intake of saturated fats.

If it is not properly addressed, the condition can lead to life-threatening liver disease, including cirrhosis or liver cancer, the researchers said. Gut bacteria can have an effect -- either positive or negative -- on the progression of fatty liver disease, they said.

These bacteria produce many different compounds, one of which is indole. This compound, a product of the amino acid tryptophan, has been identified by clinical nutritionists and nutrition scientists as likely having preventive and therapeutic benefits to people with NAFLD.

The US National Cancer Institute also notes the benefits of indole-3-carbinol found in cruciferous vegetables, including their anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties. The latest study examined the effect of indole concentrations on people, animal models, and individual cells to help determine indole's effect on liver inflammation and its potential benefits to people with NAFLD.

It investigated the extent to which indole alleviates NAFLD, incorporating previous findings on gut bacteria, intestinal inflammation, and liver inflammation. The researchers investigated the effects of indole on individuals with fatty livers.

In 137 Chinese subjects, the team discovered people with a higher body mass index tended to have lower levels of indole in their blood. The levels of the compound in those who were clinically obese were significantly lower than those who were considered lean, the researcher said.

In those with lower indole levels, there was also a higher amount of fat deposition in the liver, they said. "This result will likely extend to other ethnicities, though ethnic background may have some influence on gut bacteria populations and the exact levels of metabolites," said Qifu Li, also a physician at Chongqing Medical University in China.

To further determine the impact of indole, the research team used animals fed a low-fat diet as a control, and high-fat diet to simulate the effects of NAFLD. "The comparisons of animal models fed a low-fat diet and high-fat diet gave us a better understanding of how indole is relevant to NAFLD," said Gianfranco Alpini, a former professor at Texas A&M Health Science Center.

Alpini, now the director of the Indiana Center for Liver Research, said the treatment of NAFLD-mimicking animal models with indole significantly decreased fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India U-17 Women's World Cup team to play Romania

The Indian U-17 Womens team will be travelling on an exposure tour to Turkey as part of their preparation for the forthcoming U-17 Womens World Cup 2020 India. The girls travel to Istanbul on February 10 where they will be playing two match...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently: Goyal

There is no proposal to impose a restriction on import of any item from Malaysia currently, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refine...

Majority of U.S. firms in China see revenue hit from coronavirus - AmCham survey

The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect a virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, and some are accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country, according to a poll by Shanghais American Chamber of Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020