India has offered to test samples of coronavirus for other Southeast Asian nations: Harsh Vardhan

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has offered to test samples of novel coronavirus (nCoV) for other Southeast Asian countries as well, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:00 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has offered to test samples of novel coronavirus (nCoV) for other Southeast Asian countries as well, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. "We are providing support to other countries in tackling the challenge posed by the coronavirus. The Indian Council of Medical Research has offered to test samples for other Southeast Asian countries," the Minister said.

The Minister also informed the Upper House that the government has also extended assistance to Bhutan in fighting the threat arising out of coronavirus outbreak. "Testing of samples from the Maldives has already been undertaken. Request from Afghanistan for sample testing has been agreed too. We've agreed to provide technical assistance to Bhutan in managing this infectious disease and screening of passengers," said Harsh Vardhan.

Three positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Kerala while the virus has infected nearly 20, 000 people globally. Coronavirus originated in China in December, last year, and has since then killed 636 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

