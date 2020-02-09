Left Menu
China allocates $10.26 billion to fight coronavirus

  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:20 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:19 IST
China's finance ministry said on Sunday all levels of government had allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) as of Saturday afternoon to fight coronavirus. The ministry will deploy the funds to ensure that members of the public can afford diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website.

The funds will also be used to ensure that efforts of every region to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added. ($1 = 7.0003 Chinese yuan renminbi)

