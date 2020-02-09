Left Menu
151 people screened for coronavirus, 56 under home isolation

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 21:18 IST
A total of 151 people were screened for novel coronavirus across different airports in Assam, while 56 persons traveling from abroad were kept under home isolation, an official release said on Sunday. The Health and Family Welfare Department said 151 passengers, including 66 in Guwahati have been screened till now.

Fourteen persons were examined during Sunday, the statement said. "WHO has declared the recent novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) epidemic affecting 23 countries as International Public Health Emergency of international concern. In this context, Assam has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease," it added.

The passengers have been screened at LGBI Airport in Guwahati, Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Roroiya Airport in Jorhat, Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar, Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur and Salonibari Airport in Tezpur. "Fifty six travelers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and are under home isolation," the media bulletin from the government said.

The statement said that 23 passengers screened are from other states and information have been shared with concern states and all passengers have left Assam. "Till date two samples are sent to NIV Pune for testing, out of which one sample is found negative and other sample was sent as non-indicated case," it added.

As there is no positive case in Assam, the border districts of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri are on novel CoronaVirus surveillance and suspected persons are advised to report immediately to health officials. The state control room established for this purpose has received 31 calls so far and necessary information were shared with them.

"In the view of the present coronavirus outbreak, the general public is advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the state government. Public should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief or towel while sneezing or coughing," the bulletin said. People are also advised to frequently wash their hands with soap and water.

"Those who have arrived from the coronavirus affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic," it added.

