Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Ayush to table Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill in LS

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State AYUSH will introduce 'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020' in Lok Sabha on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:10 IST
MoS Ayush to table Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill in LS
Minister of State AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State AYUSH will introduce 'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020' in Lok Sabha on Monday. "During today's Parliament session we will table the Bill for an institute of teaching and research in Ayurveda," Shripad Yesso Naik said.

Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given its approval to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda Institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar. The cluster includes Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, the Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and the Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences including Pharmacy Unit and to subsume the Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga & Naturopathy Education & Research into the Department of Swasthvritta of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

Elevation of the proposed Institute to the status of Institution of National Importance will provide it the autonomy to upgrade standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses in Ayurveda as per national and international demand, adopt advanced evaluation methodology, etc. It will have the mandate to frame its own certification courses for deeper penetration of AYUSH across masses and will give the capacity to bring out the unrealized potential of Ayurveda for addressing the major public health challenges faced by the country. It will help the institute to develop tertiary care in Ayurveda and to secure inter-disciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to Ayurveda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protege and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Kramp-Karrenbau...

UPDATE 1-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week in...

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continents destiny, said Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020