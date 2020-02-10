Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:01 IST
FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.

Here are some issues that WHO epidemiologists are probing to deepen understanding of the virus, believed to have jumped the species barrier at a seafood market in Wuhan in December, to help accelerate the development of drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines. - Human-to-human spread. WHO says that an infected person transmits the respiratory virus through droplets or close contact, but that it can stay on surfaces for short periods. It has a maximum incubation period of 14 days.

"There've been some concerning instances of onward #2019nCoV spread from people with no travel history to China. The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Sunday night. - To what extent people who have mild disease, which according to Chinese data on 18,000 cases is 82%, shed the virus and potentially expose others. Some 15% of cases are severe and 3% critical, according to its data shared with WHO.

- So-called 'clusters' of cases where there has been secondary or tertiary onward spread of the virus among people in countries including China, Germany, and France. Tracing contacts exposed to the virus is key to stopping transmission chains. "The overall number of people associated with those clusters has been very, very limited," Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said on Saturday. "Those clusters also can teach us a lot about the nature of the dynamics of disease transmission."

- Spread of the virus in hospitals and health care facilities, where the WHO advises medical staff to take standard infection prevention and control measures including wearing gloves, masks, and gowns. "From the start when we knew about this new respiratory pathogen, and it was a coronavirus, we thought that there was going to be the possibility of an amplification event or 'super-spreading' events," said Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist.

"We have only one instance of an outbreak in a hospital that we are aware of, in Wuhan, involving 15 health workers," she said. - Why some people die. People who are older or have underlying medical conditions - including cancer, diabetes, and hypertension - are most at risk. The overall death rate among reported cases is 2%. People above 80 have the highest death rates, WHO says, citing Chinese data. WHO wants more data about the disease that can cause pneumonia and organ failure.

"We have recently released a clinical case report form which we are encouraging hospitals and clinicians to use so that standardized data collection can be captured from patients who are hospitalized," Van Kerkhove said. This will provide a better picture of disease progression and what severe disease looks like, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

12 IIMC students claim they got show cause notice for organising public talk on affordable education

Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication IIMC on Monday claimed that they received a show cause notice and were placed under suspension for organising a public talk on affordable education. The notice said there have be...

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020