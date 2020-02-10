No positive case of coronavirus in T'gana till date: Official

No positive case of the coronavirus has been found in Telangana to date, the official said on Monday. However, the test results of two persons are awaited for the novel virus as on Monday, the officials said.

A total of 74 samples was tested till Monday evening and they were negative, they said. The tests for determination of the nCov were conducted at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

Earlier, the samples used to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for tests. The health condition of even the negative cases was also being monitored for 28 days, according to the sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

