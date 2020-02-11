Coronavirus emergency "holds a very grave threat" for world - WHO
The coronavirus outbreak poses a "very grave threat for the rest of the world", the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.
"With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in opening remarks to a meeting of more than 400 researchers and national authorities, including some participating by video conference from mainland China and Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- WHO
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Taiwan
ALSO READ
FOREX-Yen gains, yuan skids as China virus fears grow amid rising death toll
BRIEF-Haidilao To Shut Down Restaurants Across China To Contain Spread Of Virus
Death toll in China’s coronavirus climbs sharply to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide as China virus fears intensify; yen, Treasuries in demand
China extends Lunar New Year holiday as new virus toll rises