Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO to decide on emergency status of Ebola in DR Congo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:25 IST
WHO to decide on emergency status of Ebola in DR Congo
Image Credit: Wikipedia

UN health agency experts meet on Wednesday to decide whether the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo should still be considered a global health emergency, following a sharp decline in reported cases. The World Health Organisation last July declared it a "public health emergency of international concern" -- a designation that gives the WHO greater powers to restrict travel and boost funding.

The outbreak was first identified in August 2018 and has since killed more than 2,300 people in eastern DR Congo -- an area where several militia groups are operating. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said he was "encouraged" by an improvement in the situation, with only three cases reported in the past week.

But he added: "It's not over. Any single case could reignite the epidemic." For the epidemic to be declared over, there have to be no new cases reported for 42 days -- double the incubation period.

"Although the world is now focused on coronavirus, we cannot and must not forget Ebola," Tedros said, adding that he would travel to DR Congo on Thursday to meet President Felix Tshisekedi. The decision is ultimately up to the WHO's Emergency Committee -- a group of international experts that meets every three months once an emergency has been declared.

The designation last year came a few days after a patient was diagnosed with the virus in the provincial capital Goma -- the first case in a major urban hub. More than a month before that, the WHO reported that the virus had spread to Uganda for the first time.

The Ebola virus is passed on by contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected or recently deceased person. The death rate is typically high, ranging up to 90 percent in some outbreaks, according to the WHO.

This is the second-worst outbreak of the disease since 2014 when it killed about 11,000 people -- mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Efforts to contain the current outbreak have been hindered by attacks on health workers and conflicts in the east.

The WHO said in November it had moved 49 staff out of the Beni region in eastern DR Congo because of the insecurity. The Beni region, straddling the North Kivu and Ituri provinces, has been repeatedly attacked by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, which civic activists say has massacred more than 300 people since October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Barcelona congress - source

Deutsche Telekom is pulling out of this months Mobile World Congress, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding an official announcement by other European telecoms operators was possible later in the day.Such a step, if co...

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defense lawyer said. The ruling ca...

Trai urges govt to bring out detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting

Trai on Wednesday urged the government to come out with a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting, an area where the regulator had already given its recommendations, and said it is willing to offer further policy inputs on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020