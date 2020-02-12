Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taller men may have lower dementia risk in old age: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:12 IST
Taller men may have lower dementia risk in old age: Study

Men who are taller may have a lower risk of dementia later in life, according to a Danish study. Finding ways to identify individuals at risk of dementia can help people take preventive measures, or plan for their future care, the researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark noted.

The study, published in the journal eLife, indicates that young adult height might be one potential risk factor to consider. Dementia is a collective term used to describe various symptoms of cognitive decline, such as forgetfulness.

Previous studies have suggested that height may be a risk factor for dementia, the researchers said. However, much of this research was not able to take into account genetic, environmental, or other early-life factors that may be linked to both height and dementia, they said.

"We wanted to see if body height in young men is associated with diagnosis of dementia, while exploring whether intelligence test scores, educational level, and underlying environmental and genetic factors shared by brothers explain the relationship," said Terese Sara Hoj Jorgensen, Assistant Professor at the University of Copenhagen. The researchers analysed data on 666,333 Danish men born between 1939 and 1959, including 70,608 brothers and 7,388 twins.

They found a total of 10,599 men who developed dementia later in life. Their adjusted analysis of this group showed that there was about a 10 per cent reduction in the risk of developing dementia for about every 6 centimetres of height in individuals above the average height.

The researchers found that the relationship between height and dementia also existed when they looked at brothers with different heights. They suggest that genetics and family characteristics alone do not explain why shorter men had a greater dementia risk.

This was also true when they studied data concerning twins, although the results for this group were less certain, according to the researchers. "A key strength of our study is that it adjusted for the potential role of education and intelligence in young men's dementia risk, both of which may build up cognitive reserve and make this group less vulnerable to developing dementia," said Merete Osler, Professor at the University of Copenhagen.

Cognitive reserve refers to the brain's ability to improvise, and solve problems that come up in everyday life. "Together, our results point to an association between taller body height in young men and a lower risk of dementia diagnosis later in life, which persists even when adjusted for educational level, and intelligence test scores," Osler said.

"Our analysis of the data concerning brothers confirms these findings, and suggests the association may have common roots in early-life environmental exposures that are not related to family factors shared by brothers,” she said. Osler added that an important limitation of the study is the uncertainty as to whether these findings are generalisable to women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad seek to stop the rot in final home game

Out of reckoning for a play-off berth, both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will play for pride when they take on each other in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday. Hyderabad FC have had a disappointing campaign so far with just si...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood; Actor Jussie Smollett charged again and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar-winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocatin...

Shafali receives words of appreciation from idol Tendulkar

India opener Shafali Verma made it a point to watch her idol Sachin Tendulkar play in his last Ranji match at Lahli more than six years ago and the 16-year-old has now got the the appreciation from the cricket icon himself for being there a...

After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020