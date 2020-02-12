Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-CVS profit beats estimates as high drug prices boost pharmacy business

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:04 IST
UPDATE 3-CVS profit beats estimates as high drug prices boost pharmacy business
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CVSHealth)

CVS Health Corp reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as its stores sold more medicines and the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business benefited from higher U.S. prescription drug prices. CVS shares rose 1.4% to $74.91.

List prices of branded medicines have continued to rise in the United States, although at a slower pace under intensifying pressure from politicians of both major U.S. parties. CVS, which gets discounts and rebates from drugmakers in exchange for listing their products on its formularies of preferred drugs, in turn, guarantees rebates to its customers. Profits have diminished in the past few quarters as the rate of price hikes slow.

The company played down the role of rebate guarantees on a conference call with analysts and said it expects the issue to be immaterial to earnings as it heads into 2021. "We've obviously been working hard to reverse our rebate exposure, and we've seen that exposure has lessened in our outlook for 2020," said Derica Rice, head of CVS' PBM unit, who plans to leave the company after February.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes said one of the main drivers of the upbeat forecast for the PBM unit was the likelihood of better-than-expected rebate guarantee trends. The company forecasts a total adjusted 2020 profit of $7.04 to $7.17 per share. The analysts' average estimate is $7.15 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Barclays noted that CVS has a track record of providing conservative initial forecasts compared to its ultimate actual results. Sales of CVS' Aetna health insurance business, acquired for $69 billion in 2018, nearly tripled to $17.15 billion from a year ago.

CVS plans to offer less expensive expanded health services such as blood pressure screening and diabetes monitoring in 1,500 stores by 2021. Executives said they could eventually expand the format dubbed HealthHubs to all of its stores. CVS retail store sales rose 2.5% to $22.58 billion, also helped by higher branded drug prices, while sales in the PBM business rose 6.2% to $37.07 billion.

PBMs negotiate drug discounts for health insurers and employers and take a cut of the rebates provided by drugmakers. They have been criticized by politicians and patient advocates for their role in keeping U.S. healthcare costs high. Excluding items, CVS earned $1.73 in the quarter, beating Wall Street estimates by 5 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 23% to $66.89 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singing national anthem mandatory in Maha colleges from Feb 19

Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with th...

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020