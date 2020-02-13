China coronavirus deaths rise 254 to 1,367 at end-Feb 12

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached 1,367 as of the end of Wednesday, up 254 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Across mainland China, there were 15,152 new confirmed infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 59,805.

