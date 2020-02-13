Left Menu
Mobile blast in mouth injure Yemen youth, gets fresh lease of life with facial reconstruction surgery in India

A 26-year-old youth from Yemen, Saad-Ul- Haq (name changed) has received a fresh lease of life by getting his normal face back through a rare reconstructive surgery, performed by a team of Indian doctors.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-02-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:59 IST
A picture of the patient after the surgery. . Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old youth from Yemen, Saad-Ul- Haq (name changed) has received a fresh lease of life by getting his normal face back through a rare reconstructive surgery, performed by a team of Indian doctors. A few months back, Saad's face and mouth was left completely disfigured after a mobile blasted in his mouth which he had held between his teeth while doing some work.

Apart from severe disfiguring, the accident rendered him incapable to eat and speak normally, said doctors. Team of facial Reconstruction Surgeons headed by Dr Ajaya Kashyap performed a rare surgical procedure to give Saad his normal facial features back.

The blast was so strong that it burnt the inside of his mouth, tore up the muscles and the tongue leaving all the soft tissues damaged, said the doctors. Dr Ajaya Kashyap, Medical Director, KAS Medical Centre, New Delhi said "As the blast happened inside the mouth, the injury was rather unusual. After much assessment, the team decided to use flaps of tissue from inside the mouth as well as fat tissues from his body and use it as a flap. Ensuring facial sensations was another challenge. We are happy that the procedure went well and the patient regained his normal features."

"The muscles of the lips which had been split apart were repaired and flaps were used to close it. Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring. The surgery of Saad was done a week back and now he is ready to fly back to his own country," said Dr Kashyap. Sharing his experience in India, Saad (patient) said, "The blast had taken everything that was positive in me. Unable to eat and speak, just a few months ago I was the most hopeless man. When we started off from Yemen, all I hoped was to get my normal features back. For me, the surgery has changed everything. Now I can get settled in my life and get married to my girl without feeling insecure about my looks." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

