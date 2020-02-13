Left Menu
Development News Edition

doTERRA Contributes Financial and Product Support to Areas Impacted by Coronavirus in China

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:41 IST
doTERRA Contributes Financial and Product Support to Areas Impacted by Coronavirus in China

doTERRA today announced ￥2,100,000 ($300,000) in financial and product donations to areas in China most impacted by the deadly coronavirus. In coordination with Chinese officials, doTERRA was honored to provide the assistance that local leaders believed would be most beneficial and timely. doTERRA made a cash donation to the Shanghai Charity Foundation through the Hubei Charity Foundation to purchase protective gear for front-line medical staff. doTERRA also sent product donations to Shanghai Zhabei Central Hospital and Shanghai Children's Medical Center, and protective eye gear to the Shanghai Ruijin Hospital.

"We join Chinese and global leaders and organizations in extending a helping hand to the communities threatened by the coronavirus in China," said Greg Cook, founding executive of doTERRA, who, with his family, recently lived in Shanghai for three years. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this outbreak, especially the victims and the front-line healthcare workers who are serving them. doTERRA is fully invested in China, and the health, wellness and safety of our employees, customers and their families are our top priority."

About doTERRA

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing. doTERRA Healing Hands, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/385568/doTERRA_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of firemen killed in building collapse

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of firemen who were killed while controlling a fire here, officials said on Thursday. Three firemen were...

VIL's losses widen to Rs 6,438.8 cr in Dec quarter; AGR-hit telco flags 'material uncertainty'

Vodafone Idea VIL on Thursday reported widening of losses to Rs 6,438.8 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 against Rs 5,004.6 crore a year ago, as the AGR-hit telco continued to sound out warnings on material uncertainty casting signific...

Fadnavis urges MP govt to reinstate Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday urged the Madhya Pradesh government to reinstate Chhatrapati Shivajis statue, which was removed in Chhindwara district. Madhya Pradesh government should immediately reinstate C...

UPDATE 1-U.S. rejects U.N. database of companies in Israeli-controlled territories -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said the U.S. government would not furnish any information for a database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories that the United Nations human rights office released, and sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020