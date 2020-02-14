Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 02:06 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized China's response to the outbreak, saying Beijing lacked transparency.

A patient who was among the Americans evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak - and placed under quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, became the latest U.S. case, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. The person was the third evacuee and first at Lackland to test positive for the virus, the CDC said.

The U.S. government has flown about 800 people from Hubei province, placing them under 14-day quarantine at U.S. military bases. "The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby," the CDC said, making Texas the seventh state with a reported case.

The fast-spreading virus has killed 1,370 people and infected about 60,000, nearly all in China, constraining the world's second-largest economy and testing the ruling Communist Party. In central China's Hubei province, officials said 242 people died on Wednesday, the biggest daily rise since the virus emerged in Wuhan in December. That followed a forecast earlier this week by China's senior medical adviser that the epidemic may end there by April.

"We're a little disappointed in the lack of transparency coming from the Chinese, these numbers are jumping around. ... There was some surprise," top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters in Washington. The sudden increase appeared to be largely due to a change in how Chinese officials were confirming cases. Hubei previously allowed infections to be confirmed only by a specific test that was in short supply. It has now begun identifying cases using more common lung scans.

As a result, another 14,840 new cases were reported in the province on Thursday, up from 2,015 new cases nationwide a day earlier. The Trump administration was also very disappointed that Beijing had not accepted a U.S. invitation to send a team of CDC experts to China to help, Kudlow said.

But U.S. President Donald Trump also repeated his public praise for Chinese President Xi Jinping's response. "I think they've handled it professionally, and I think they're extremely capable," Trump said in a podcast on iHeart Radio.

Asked if China was telling the truth about the virus, Trump said: "Well, you never know. I think they want to put the best face on it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live speech on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of ...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak Chinas death toll reached 1,367 as of the end of Wednesday, up 254 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Thursday. Across mainland China, the...

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pawane MIDC Industrial area in Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night. The fire was later brought under control by six fire tenders that had reached the spot.No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020