Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dying a desperate death: A Wuhan family's coronavirus ordeal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 12:31 IST
Dying a desperate death: A Wuhan family's coronavirus ordeal
Image Credit: ANI

There were no doctors, nurses or medical equipment at the Wuhan hotel converted into a temporary quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus patients when brothers Wang Xiangkai and Wang Xiangyou arrived two weeks ago.

The next day, Xiangkai, 61, woke to find that Xiangyou, 62, had died. The Wangs are among tens of thousands of families devastated by the coronavirus in Wuhan, where the medical system has been overwhelmed by the outbreak, despite massive reinforcements and two speedily built new hospitals.

"What did we do to deserve such punishment?" Wang Wenjun, Xiangkai's daughter, said over the phone to Reuters. A crematorium sent a car to pick up Xiangyou's body, but the family was told no mourning ceremony would be allowed. They could only collect his ashes after 15 days.

Two days before Xiangyou died, doctors at the 4th Hospital of Wuhan had written in a diagnosis that both brothers were likely infected by the coronavirus which has now killed over 1,350 people in China. CT scans showed their lungs had turned "white" with patterns resembling cracked glass, symptomatic of severe viral infections. But the hospital did not have any RNA test kits to confirm their cases, and thus could not admit them for treatment, according to the doctors. They were told to contact their community government, which on Jan. 30 offered to house the brothers at the hotel.

Hubei province on Thursday reported a sharp rise in the number of deaths and cases after changing its methodology to include those diagnosed through CT scans like Xiangyou. More than 63,000 people have now been infected nationwide and 1,380 have died. Xiangkai, a retired cab driver, refused to remain at the Echarm hotel after his brother died, instead staying alone at a relative's home. His wife visited daily, bringing food and Chinese medicine, until she too fell ill with what doctors suspect is the coronavirus.

Wenjun lives on the other side of Wuhan. Closed transportation lines means she is unable to visit her parents. Desperate for treatment for her father, she issued a plea for help on the Twitter-like Weibo. The community government responded, saying the decision was up to the virus taskface.

At around midnight on Monday, the family received a call saying a hospital bed was available. With no public transport, Wang's 58-year-old wife pushed him in a wheelchair for the 10-minute trip to the hospital. A new CT scan showed Xiangkai's lung infection had worsened. He now has trouble walking to the toilet on his own and is awaiting the results of an RNA test.

"On Jan. 22, our entire family had a Lunar New Year dinner, and we even took a photo together. It has been bad news every day since then," Wenjun said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Brian Tyree Henry is playing MCU's first gay superhero in 'Eternals', claims co-star

Actor Brian Tyree Henrys Phastos in Marvel Studios big budget film The Eternals will be the first LGBTQ character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, his co-star Haaz Sleiman has revealed. Henry, best known for starring in movies such as ...

Pool car falls into ditch in West Bengal, 14 students injured

A pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpurin Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, police said.Two students, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, are being brought to Kolkat...

NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency NIA failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspende...

Shah chairs high-level meet to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer'

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the status of Bharat Ke Veer fund-raising initiative by his Ministry on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces, is currently underway.Border Security Force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020