Coronavirus: Ghanaian students need to stay in Wuhan, says Ghana Health Service

Image Credit: ANI

The Ghanaian students in Wuhan have been suggested by the Ghana Health Service to continue staying in the epicentre of deadly coronavirus in China.

The Ghana Health Service has explained that the current situations in the city of Wuhan do not reflect positive indication for evacuation. However, on February 11, the Minority group in the Parliament gave three days to evacuate the students or confront the wrath of its members.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta region accused the government in a media interaction of being insensitive to the poor condition of the students, mainly in a situation when their counterparts were already been evacuated by their respective nations. Ablakwa is also minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs.

The Ghanaian students have called the government of Ghana through China of the National Union of Ghana Students to consider evacuating them as the disease continues to spread.

