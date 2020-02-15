Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 6-Chinese tourist becomes Europe's first coronavirus death

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:45 IST
WRAPUP 6-Chinese tourist becomes Europe's first coronavirus death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An elderly Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in France, Paris said on Saturday, becoming the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China from an epidemic that has rattled the world. Thought to have originated from a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak has dented the world's second-largest economy and presented a huge challenge to the ruling Communist Party.

Beijing's latest figures on Saturday showed 66,492 cases and 1,523 deaths, mostly in central Hubei province. Outside mainland China there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with four deaths in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and France. In the French case, the 80-year-old Chinese man died at the Bichat hospital in Paris of a lung infection due to the flu-like virus, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

After an extended Lunar New Year holiday, China urgently needs to get back to work. But some cities remain in lockdown, streets are deserted, employees are nervous, and travel bans and quarantine orders are in place around the country. Those returning to Beijing from the holiday have been ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to prevent the virus' spread.

Many factories are yet to re-open. While there has been some hope expressed this week that the flu-like disease may be peaking in China, numbers keep rising and a trend has been hard to discern, especially after a reclassification that widened the definition of cases.

The biggest cluster of cases outside China has been on a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan's Yokohama port. Out of about 3,700 passengers and crew on board, 285 people have tested positive and been taken to hospitals. The United States said on Saturday it plans to send an aircraft to pick up American passengers and take them back home where they face another two weeks of isolation "out of an abundance of caution".

"They are very concerned about spreading the virus, and there's no good way to transport people from Japan without possible transfer of virus, so it is the logical thing to do," passenger Sawyer Smith, 25, told Reuters.

BEIJING UPBEAT

The United States has imposed some of toughest curbs on travelers from China, going beyond the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and offending Beijing. China has called for science-based responses and not panic. In Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has seen months of anti-Beijing protests, hundreds of demonstrators marched on Saturday to demand full closure of the border with mainland China and to oppose plans to turn some buildings into quarantine hubs.

"Doing that (opening such centers) is like creating more wounds rather than trying to stop the bleeding," said Chan Mei-lin among the protesters. TV images showed police making some arrests and using pepper spray. The sickness, now officially labeled Covid-19, has killed around 2% of those infected. Cases have spread faster than other respiratory viruses this century.

A senior Chinese official sought to project optimism on Saturday. "The impact of the epidemic on the Chinese economy will be short term and temporary," foreign affairs vice-minister Qin Gang said at the Munich Security Conference.

"When the epidemic is over, the subdued consumer demand will be released rapidly and the economy will rebound strongly." The Chinese central bank said on Saturday the country's lenders will tolerate higher levels of bad loans as part of efforts to support firms hit by the epidemic.

"We will support qualified firms so that they can resume work and production as soon as possible, helping maintain stable operations of the economy and minimizing the epidemic's impact," said Fan Yifei, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...

No meeting of scheduled with Home Minister on Sunday: MHA after Shaheen Bagh protesters said they would meet Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Saturday said that no meeting has been scheduled with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Sunday after the protestors at Shaheen Bagh claimed to be going to meet Shah to discuss issues related to the Citize...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit,during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020