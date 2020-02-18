Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai virus hospital tries array of treatments in 'big test'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:34 IST
Shanghai virus hospital tries array of treatments in 'big test'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a sprawling medical compound an hour's drive from downtown Shanghai, doctors are employing a patchwork of coronavirus treatments in a race to save victims of an epidemic for which there is still no established cure. The Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center is the designated facility for coronavirus cases in China's biggest city, which was previously used to treat victims of the 2002-03 SARS epidemic (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and was hastily expanded to handle the current outbreak.

But doctors said the scale of the COVID-19 health crisis, which has killed more than 1,800 people, mostly in China, and infected nearly 72,500 worldwide, has pushed the medical center to its limits. "Admitting so many severe cases all at once is a big test for us," Lu Hongzhou, the center's co-director, told reporters through a face mask during a government-organized tour on Monday.

The center so far has admitted 320 confirmed coronavirus cases, 135 of whom have recovered and been discharged, while one has died, Lu said. All told, Shanghai has reported 333 confirmed cases of the virus, with the sole death being an 88-year-old man.

Doctors at the medical center are still treating 184 people, including 14 in critical condition. They are using a mix of methods including anti-viral medications, corticosteroids, blood plasma from recovered patients, and a healthy dose of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

"We have customized treatment plans for critically ill patients, as their conditions vary," Lu said. "Some are 50 years old. Some are 80. Some have cardiovascular conditions. So, 'one patient, one plan,'" he said.

Some Western experts have questioned using TCM, saying its efficacy remains unproven by science, making it a potentially dangerous placebo. But Lu said two severe cases who did not respond to anti-viral drugs alone were also administered TCM, after which their conditions improved.

"The combination of both Western and Chinese medicine has achieved a great effect in combating the virus," Lu said, adding that 90 percent of all the hospital's patients were given Chinese medicines. Yet his colleague Shen Yinzhong, the hospital's director of medical services, cautioned that more study was needed.

"We still need to do more clinical trials to prove (TCM's) safety and efficacy," Shen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

According to sources, 88 more people test positive for coronavirus on a ship off Japan.Further details awaited....

Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election

A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against enemies, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishments popularity.Ameri...

2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

Two people died and six fell ill during a wedding function at a village here, police said on Tuesday. Police said they are unaware of the cause of the deaths.The families of Rakesh and Amerpal cremated their bodies without informing police,...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020