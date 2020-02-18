Left Menu
Development News Edition

C-17 aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan, carry medical supplies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:40 IST
C-17 aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan, carry medical supplies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India will send a C-17 military aircraft to Wuhan on February 20 to evacuate more Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city and also provide medical supplies to China, military sources said on Tuesday. The C-17 Globemaster, the biggest military aircraft in the Air Force, will carry a large consignment of medical supplies to China and bring back more Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, the sources told PTI.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the government now has evacuated 640 Indians from China by sending it to Air India planes. Last week, India had announced that it will send medicines as well as other medical supplies to China.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has appreciated India for extending solidarity and expressing readiness to assist China to deal with the epidemic. He also said there is no case of infection as of today among the remaining Indians in Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic, and authorities are taking "good care" of them. China's National Health Commission on Tuesday said the death toll due to the outbreak climbed to 1,868 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 72,436.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Aide of Russia's Putin leaves post - Kremlin

Vladislav Surkov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir, has left his post, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.Surkov was previously in charge of advice on Russias relationship with Ukraine but earlier in February the Kremlin said t...

UPDATE 2-Trump adviser Roger Stone loses bid to delay sentencing hearing

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, lost his bid to delay his sentencing, a federal judge said on Tuesday. Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Cong...

UPDATE 2-U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs

The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwans TSMC, the worlds largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matte...

Sushil Modi hits out at Kishor; Grand Alliance latches onto remarks against Bihar CM

In a blistering attack on Prashant Kishor, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said the expelled JDU leader had cut his teeth as an election strategist for Narendra Modi in 2014, but was now accusing the BJP of followin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020