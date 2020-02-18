China has full confidence to win battle against coronavirus, says Chinese envoy to India

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday said his country has full confidence to win the battle against the coronavirus epidemic. "The epidemic (of Coronavirus) is under control now. We've full confidence in controlling it. The epidemic has brought immense challenges for China and the world," he said during a media interaction here.

The envoy also highlighted the impact of the deadly virus on various sectors of the economy, including tourism, and small and medium enterprises. "The epidemic has impacted Chinese SMEs, tourism, and others. The downward pressure on our economy will increase in the short-run. But we'll be able to overcome these problems. The dynamism of China's economy is such that we'll bounce back strongly," he stressed.

Speaking about India's assistance to China during the hour of crisis Weidong said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently sent a letter of condolence to President Xi Jinping. India assured readiness to assist China. We appreciate the support rendered by India. We keep India updated and informed about the epidemic. We are also providing necessary assistance to Indian citizens in Wuhan and Hubei. Indian students in Hubei are taken good care of and sent food and daily necessities." However, Weidong hopes that bilateral engagements with India would not be affected due to the epidemic and the relationship will be ushered to new heights. (ANI)

