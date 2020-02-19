Left Menu
Development News Edition

Still chance to prevent broader global coronavirus crisis: UN health agency

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the UN World Health Organization (WHO), updated journalists on Tuesday that at 6:00 am Geneva time, China had reported 72,528 cases, including 1,870 deaths. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 08:26 IST
Still chance to prevent broader global coronavirus crisis: UN health agency
For more than a month, WHO has been supporting national authorities in other countries with cases, to track the virus and understand how people became infected.  Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, continues to spread, the head of the United Nations health agency said that there is still a chance to prevent a broader global crisis.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the UN World Health Organization (WHO), updated journalists on Tuesday that at 6:00 am Geneva time, China had reported 72,528 cases, including 1,870 deaths.

And in the past 24 hours, China said it had 1,891 new cases, including both clinically- and lab-confirmed cases.

COVID-19 first appeared in December 2019, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Outside China

"Outside China, there are now 804 cases in 25 countries, with three deaths", the WHO chief continued, noting that in the past 24 hours, 110 new cases had been reported, including 99 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on which thousands of people had been stuck under mandatory quarantine off the Japanese port city of Yokohama.

For more than a month, WHO has been supporting national authorities in other countries with cases, to track the virus and understand how people became infected.

So far, there are 92 cases in 12 countries of human-to-human transmission.

"At the moment", he explained, "we don't have enough data on cases outside China to make a meaningful comparison on the severity of disease or the case fatality rate".

However, he continued, "we're following up with countries to get more information about what happens about each case and the outcome".

Mr. Ghebreyesus said that WHO has not yet seen a sustained local transmission, except in specific circumstances, like the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

On guard

The WHO chief spoke to Singapore's Minister of Health yesterday and said: "We are very impressed with the efforts they are making to find every case, follow up with contacts, and stop transmission".

"Singapore is leaving no stone unturned, testing every case of influenza-like illness and pneumonia".

So far, they have not found evidence of community transmission.

He also spoke to the Minister of Health of Malaysia to discuss the Westerdam case and other aspects of their preparations.

Before Cambodia allowed it to dock, the Westerdam cruise ship had been stranded at sea – turned away by five places in Asia because ports worried that passengers may transmit the coronavirus.

"These signals show the importance of all countries being ready for the arrival of the virus, to treat patients with dignity and compassion, to protect health workers and to prevent onward transmission", said the head of WHO.

Detecting the virus

With WHO support, many countries are taking steps to prepare themselves.

"We've shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 21 countries and will ship to another 106 countries in the coming weeks", Mr. Ghebreyesus said.

"By the end of this week, 40 countries in Africa and 29 in the Americas are due to have the ability to detect COVID-19".

Many of these countries have been sending samples to other countries for testing, waiting several days for results. Now they can do it themselves, within 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, some countries in Africa, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are leveraging the capacity they have built up to test for Ebola to test for COVID-19.

"This is a great example of how investing in health systems can pay dividends for health security", said the WHO chief.

Other countries, like Namibia, Nigeria, and Timor-Leste, are running workshops with the media to ensure accurate and reliable reporting.

At the same time, several countries are prioritizing surveillance and monitoring at ports of entry, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Serbia, and South Sudan.

"We're also working with partners in some of the most fragile contexts, from Syria to the Central African Republic to prepare countries for the arrival of the virus", he said.

"We still have a chance of preventing a broader global crisis", concluded Mr. Ghebreyesus. "WHO will continue working night and day with all countries to prepare them".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Researchers report decline in heart attacks greater among men than women

In a recent study, researchers report a steady decline in heart attacks in both men and women enrolled in the US health system from 2000 to 2014. However, the rate of decline slowed among women in the last five years of the study. The study...

Mexican lawmakers toughen penalties for femicide, abuse of minors after murders

Mexicos lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved an increase in prison sentences for crimes of femicide and sexual abuse of minors, amid a wave of protests after the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mexico City. Lawmakers voted to incr...

BRIEF-S&P Says Coronavirus Will Deliver Short-Term Blow To Economic Growth In Q1 In China

SP Global Ratings SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DELIVER A SHORT-TERM BLOW TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER IN CHINA SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS ASSUMING CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAINED IN MARCH, EXPECT CHINAS GDP GROWTH RATE TO RECOVE...

Limping Avs welcome Isles' Varlamov back to Denver

The Colorado Avalanche have followed a five-game winning streak with three straight losses, and the past two losses were especially painful. In a span of 48 hours, Colorado has lost its top goaltender, a first-line forward and a third-line ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020