Left Menu
Development News Edition

Completely chaotic': Japan expert blasts handling of virus cruise ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:42 IST
Completely chaotic': Japan expert blasts handling of virus cruise ship

Tokyo, Feb 19 (AFP) A Japanese infectious diseases expert has made waves with videos slamming the government's handling of a quarantined cruise ship, racking up hundreds of thousands of views as passengers start to leave the boat. The situation on the Diamond Princess was "completely chaotic" and violated quarantine procedures, said Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University, in unvarnished criticism rarely seen in Japanese officialdom or academia.

"The cruise ship was completely inadequate in terms of infection control," said Iwata in videos in English and Japanese posted late Tuesday. He said he was so concerned at what he saw on the ship during a brief visit on Tuesday that he has placed himself in a 14-day quarantine to avoid infecting his family.

"There was no distinction between the green zone, which is free of infection, and the red zone, which is potentially contaminated by the virus," he added. "I was in Africa dealing with the Ebola outbreak. I was in other countries dealing with the cholera outbreak. I was in China in 2003 to deal with SARS... I never had fear of getting infection myself," he said in the English video.

"But inside Diamond Princess, I was so scared... because there was no way to tell where the virus is." More than 540 people on board have tested positive for the virus since the vessel arrived off Japan's coast on February 3.

The ship was placed into quarantine two days later, with passengers confined to cabins except for brief trips on deck wearing masks and gloves, when they were told to keep their distance from other passengers. Japanese officials say infections on board mostly predate the quarantine, which they insist has been effective. And on Wednesday, hundreds of passengers who tested negative began leaving the ship.

Government officials rejected Iwata's criticisms. "Since February 5, we have taken thorough measures to prevent the spread of infection, including wearing masks, washing hands and using hand sanitiser," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Wednesday.

"What is true is that we are doing our best to take action to prevent infections," he said. Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato also defended the government's approach.

"Expert doctors who are members of an infection prevention team are supervising inside the ship," he said in response to questions from opposition lawmakers. "If symptoms develop, of course not only that person but also those who had close contact with the person are told to refrain from serving, and workers follow rules such as wearing masks and putting on gloves," he added.

"According to experts, the infection is under control." (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department will table a bill this year that will make two schooling years before Grade 1 compulsory. The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Addre...

European shares lifted by weaker euro, dip in new virus cases

European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.The pan-European STOXX 600 in...

CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as ...

UPDATE 1-Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality

The stark inequality between two South Korean families portrayed in the Oscar-winning film Parasite might make viewers uncomfortable but it was the only path to revealing cold reality, the films director, Bong Joon-ho, said on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020