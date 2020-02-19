Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vegetable, cereal consumption linked to lower odds of memory loss: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:26 IST
Vegetable, cereal consumption linked to lower odds of memory loss: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have uncovered a strong link between the consumption of certain food groups like vegetables and cereals, and memory loss and heart disease, findings that may lead to better dietary recommendations for older people. The study, published in the International Journal of Public Health, assessed data from 1,39,000 older Australians and found associations between certain food groups like vegetables and cereals, memory loss and co-occurring cases of heart disease and diabetes.

According to the researchers, including Luna Xu from the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, high consumption of fruit and vegetables is linked to lowered odds of memory loss, and its comorbid heart disease. They said a high consumption of protein-rich foods is associated with better memory.

This link between a food group and memory status may vary among different older age groups, the study noted, pointing to the need for age-specific healthy dietary guidelines. People aged 80 years and over with low consumption of cereals are at the highest risk of memory loss and its comorbid heart disease, the researchers said.

"Our present study implies that the healthy eating suggestions of cereals consumption in the prevention of memory loss and comorbid heart disease for older people may differ compared to other age groups," Xu said. According to Xu and her team, memory loss is one of the main early symptoms for dementia patients, who live on average with two and eight comorbid conditions that may accelerate cognitive and functional impairment.

The most common co-occurring illnesses in dementia, they said, include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension. "The dietary intervention in chronic disease prevention and management, by taking into consideration the fact that older populations often simultaneously deal with multiple chronic conditions, is a real challenge," Xu said.

"To achieve the best outcome for our aging population, strong scientific evidence that supports effective dietary intervention in preventing and managing co-occurring chronic conditions is essential," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department will table a bill this year that will make two schooling years before Grade 1 compulsory. The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Addre...

European shares lifted by weaker euro, dip in new virus cases

European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.The pan-European STOXX 600 in...

CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as ...

UPDATE 1-Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality

The stark inequality between two South Korean families portrayed in the Oscar-winning film Parasite might make viewers uncomfortable but it was the only path to revealing cold reality, the films director, Bong Joon-ho, said on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020